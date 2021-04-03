High Falls Advisors Inc Has $6.21 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.8% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $123.00 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day moving average of $123.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

