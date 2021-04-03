High Falls Advisors Inc Takes $1.57 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

High Falls Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,048 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.28.

Shares of MSFT opened at $242.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $150.36 and a 52 week high of $246.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

