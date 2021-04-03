High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Hits Market Cap of $28.96 Million

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $28.96 million and $4.78 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000683 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00128246 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00034661 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Profile

HPB is a token. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 tokens. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

