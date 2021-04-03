Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 102.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.26% of Highwoods Properties worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HIW. Mizuho increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

NYSE HIW opened at $44.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $45.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.61 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 43.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.