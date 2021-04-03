Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,888 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,824,000 after acquiring an additional 314,297 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 468,426 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 661,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,210,000 after acquiring an additional 102,164 shares during the period. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 575,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 66,607 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Point lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

NYSE HTH opened at $34.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.63. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $555.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

In other news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

