Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of Hilton Worldwide worth $41,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 246,581 shares in the company, valued at $26,869,931.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.41.

HLT stock opened at $121.65 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $128.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.