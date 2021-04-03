Hive Market Cap Reaches $296.91 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, Hive has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $296.91 million and $60.60 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001326 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000608 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002686 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 391,435,818 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

