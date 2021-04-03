Hive Trading 58.9% Higher Over Last Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001394 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded 58.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market cap of $325.86 million and $97.13 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002624 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000552 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 67.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 391,459,585 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

