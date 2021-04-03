Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Höegh LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

NYSE HMLP traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. The company had a trading volume of 98,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $496.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.80%. This is an increase from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

