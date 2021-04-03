HollyGold (HGOLD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $170,812.00

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One HollyGold token can now be bought for $1.51 or 0.00002585 BTC on popular exchanges. HollyGold has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $170,812.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HollyGold has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00076130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.97 or 0.00327891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.52 or 0.00776953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00090143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00027499 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00016747 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,270,944 tokens.

Buying and Selling HollyGold

