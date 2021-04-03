Holo Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.18 Billion (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Holo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Holo has a total market capitalization of $4.18 billion and $2.09 billion worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 148.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00052254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.70 or 0.00673333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00027201 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

About Holo

Holo is a coin. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 169,164,199,065 coins. Holo’s official website is holochain.org . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

