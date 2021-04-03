HOMIHELP Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.51 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. HOMIHELP has a total market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $207.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One HOMIHELP coin can now be bought for about $3.05 or 0.00005165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00052728 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.70 or 0.00674088 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00069749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00027928 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMI is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. The official website for HOMIHELP is www.homihelp.com . HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOMIHELP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.