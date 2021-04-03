HOQU Market Capitalization Hits $493,998.73 (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $493,998.73 and approximately $1.33 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00053323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.52 or 0.00675587 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00070604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00027735 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

