Horizen Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $55.30 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $615.90 million and $55.30 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for approximately $56.33 or 0.00095763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.00286396 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00072519 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,934,038 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

