Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $68.63 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.46.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Several research firms have commented on HLI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

