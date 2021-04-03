Howdoo (UDOO) Hits Market Cap of $6.72 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Howdoo token can currently be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00052526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00020185 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $396.98 or 0.00673459 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00069574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00027915 BTC.

Howdoo Token Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a token. Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,821,309 tokens. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

