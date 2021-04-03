Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 10,500 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 112.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKG. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

ARKG opened at $89.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $87.43. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12 month low of $28.71 and a 12 month high of $115.15.

