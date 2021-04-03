Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 11,506 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 502.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,506 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Guardant Health by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in Guardant Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Guardant Health by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $347,628.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,643.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 973,209 shares of company stock worth $155,498,370. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GH opened at $156.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.22. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

