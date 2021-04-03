Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 16,833 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 98.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $58.57 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 96.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.96 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

