Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 20,364 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 107.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,162,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,841,000 after buying an additional 76,999 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Capri by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $9,595,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth $1,264,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $36,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capri from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

