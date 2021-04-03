Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 37,648 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 209.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,648 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avista worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Avista by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Avista by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Avista in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $82,671.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $72,919.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $117,571.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $47.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $380.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.60 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.13%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

