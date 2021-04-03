Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 4,307 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 231.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded SAP to an “outperformer” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SAP from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.92.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $125.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.31. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $103.21 and a twelve month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.