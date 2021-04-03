Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 7,483 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Commercial Metals worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,041,000 after buying an additional 721,083 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,988,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after purchasing an additional 418,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $1,877,215.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,297. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $32.43.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

