Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 44.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,859 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.34. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $20.41 and a one year high of $25.18.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

