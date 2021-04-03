Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 183.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 197,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after buying an additional 51,065 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other Perrigo news, EVP Richard S. Sorota bought 7,513 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.48 per share, with a total value of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, with a total value of $103,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,528.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PRGO opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.83. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -677.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.18.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.82%.

PRGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.