Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 252.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,986 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Otter Tail worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Otter Tail by 97.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Otter Tail by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 124.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 288.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32,226 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTTR opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

