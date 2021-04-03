Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,794,000 after buying an additional 63,274 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the third quarter worth $202,000.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $90.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.91. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

