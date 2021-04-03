Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 632.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.09% of Jack in the Box worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,817,000.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $113.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.58. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $117.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $338.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JACK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.