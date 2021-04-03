Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 20,156 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,908 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.09% of Fulton Financial worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FULT opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.12 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

