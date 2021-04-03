Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 41,559 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,559 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 120,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 219,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DiamondRock Hospitality news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.