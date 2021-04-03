Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Holdings in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Yalla Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YALA. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter worth about $223,000.

YALA stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75. Yalla Group Limited has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05).

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Yalla Group Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

