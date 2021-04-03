Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 23,343 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Fastly by 3,413.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 167,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 162,994 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Fastly stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.97 and a quick ratio of 7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -109.86 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $136.50.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,439,446.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 255,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,168.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,557 shares of company stock worth $20,892,219. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

