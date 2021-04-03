Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of M.D.C. worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in M.D.C. by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Vision Capital Corp increased its position in shares of M.D.C. by 482.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 466,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,671,000 after acquiring an additional 386,377 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDC stock opened at $60.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.78%.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDC. Raymond James upped their target price on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

