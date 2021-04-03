Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

In related news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,725 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $709,442.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock worth $4,556,365 in the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $143.87 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.32, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

