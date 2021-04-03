Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,983 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GNTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gentex by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 420.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.01 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.59.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

