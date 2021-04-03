Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 460.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 20.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,739,000 after purchasing an additional 68,196 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 485.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 292,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after buying an additional 242,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total value of $67,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.64.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.19. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.36 and a twelve month high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

