Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of Compass Diversified worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CODI. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,424,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,703,000 after purchasing an additional 97,537 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 730,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,808,000 after buying an additional 115,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 7.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 304,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CODI opened at $23.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.79 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $24.74.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a positive return on equity of 12.05% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. Equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,400 shares in the company, valued at $458,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 38,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $817,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,501. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CODI. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

