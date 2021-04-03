Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.86 Million Stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,835 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,249 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRIP opened at $55.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -36.59 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRIP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

