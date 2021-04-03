Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,629 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

NYSE:BHC opened at $31.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average is $23.24. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.23.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.