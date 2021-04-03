Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,823 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,682,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 16,088 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $762,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $4,967,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KSS. UBS Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.28.

KSS stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $10.89 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.