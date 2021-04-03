Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,232 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of SSR Mining worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,829,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,135,000 after buying an additional 816,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SSR Mining by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 288,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in SSR Mining by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in SSR Mining by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 58,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 3,307.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,882 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $15.22 on Friday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $370.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

