Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 78.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $829,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,712,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,036,000 after buying an additional 148,293 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Entegris by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $120.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.54 and a 1-year high of $120.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.35 and a 200-day moving average of $93.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

