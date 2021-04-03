Hsbc Holdings PLC Invests $1.96 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $1,504,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,432.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 788,620 shares of company stock worth $61,598,563 over the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NET opened at $71.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.07 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

