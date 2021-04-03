Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,528 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NCR alerts:

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.55.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NCR. Stephens increased their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.