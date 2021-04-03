Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Freshpet by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.38.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $159.39 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $173.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,449.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

