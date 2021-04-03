Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 2,364 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Stepan worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stepan during the third quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Stepan by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 55.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Stepan during the third quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Stepan alerts:

Shares of Stepan stock opened at $129.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Stepan has a 12 month low of $83.66 and a 12 month high of $131.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $494.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.20 million. Analysts predict that Stepan will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

In related news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total value of $44,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at $679,508.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock valued at $244,918. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCL. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.