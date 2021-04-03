Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 29,032 Shares of MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,032 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of MEDNAX worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,711,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,609,000 after buying an additional 4,383,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,671,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884,888 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 631.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,798 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,489,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MD. Truist upped their price target on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MEDNAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,318,439 shares in the company, valued at $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MD stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $416.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.