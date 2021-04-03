Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,045.46.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $1,184.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.62 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $349.11 and a one year high of $1,256.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,104.59 and its 200 day moving average is $994.94.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

