Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 375.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,680 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of PNM Resources worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,689,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $69,407,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $57,116,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $50,156,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 5,028.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 942,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 923,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.76. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $359.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.86 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.