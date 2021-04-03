Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 146.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 72.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 35.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Power Integrations news, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 13,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,057,761.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,942 shares of company stock worth $6,444,383. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $85.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.63. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

